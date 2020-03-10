Jackson police are seeking information involving a fatal hit and run early Sunday morning.

Police reports said 19 year old Randavious Deberry was changing a flat tire on 45-Bypass, near Hollywood Drive, when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The accident occurred around 3:00 Sunday morning, with Deberry later dying from his injuries.

Investigations indicate the vehicle involved in the hit and run was possibly a burgandy 2016 Toyota Corolla, which should have front end damage to the right bumper.

Anyone with any information should contact the Jackson Police Department.