The July 18th meeting of the Jackson Purchase Historical Society is postponed due to the increase of COVID-19 infections in the area.

Society President Bill Mulligan says he hopes to reschedule the meeting when the public health situation is more conducive to group gatherings but has no definite date at this time.

Mulligan adds the Society’s journal should appear on time and will be mailed to members in July.

Members will receive a mail ballot for officers for 2020-2021 within a few days since the Society is unable to meet to hold the election as they usually do.