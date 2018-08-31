At the stroke of midnight on Friday, Obion County will have a new Sheriff for the first time in 16 years.

Karl Jackson won the County General Election in August, and will take over the county’s highest office, succeeding the retiring Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News on Thursday, Jackson said he has been busy working on the transition with the current Sheriff.

Jackson said one of his first priorities in office, will be to meet with all department employees and staff.

The Sheriff-elect was asked to describe his feelings of taking over at the end of this day.

Jackson just completed a 40-hour new Sheriff’s training in Nashville, and will be required to take a 40-hour jail training in Murfreesboro in two weeks.

