The Jackson Sun has released its preseason football polls for Region 6-A and 7-A.

The Sun lists Huntingdon as the team to beat this year in Region 6-A. The Mustangs have reached the state quarterfinals in 1-A the past two seasons, and both times Cornersville ended Huntingdon’s season.

The Sun’s list continues with Wayne County in 2nd place, Collinwood in 3rd, and Bruceton, McEwen, Middleton, and Perry County finishing the Region 6-A preseason rankings.

In Region 7-A, the Lake County Falcons are the Sun’s favorite to take home the championship this season. Much like Huntingdon, Cornersville has put the Falcons out the past two years, but for Lake County, it came in the semifinal round each year.

Dresden is expected to finish 2nd in the region this season, followed by Greenfield, West Carroll, South Fulton, Humboldt, and Gleason.

The first Friday night of high school football is set for Aug. 23rd.