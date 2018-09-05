The Soybean Festival continues tonight with a special performance by the Jackson Symphony.

The Jackson Symphony performs at 7:30 tonight at the Festival Park Amphitheater. Tickets are $10 dollars to $15 dollars. Doors open at 6:00.

Also tonight at the Soybean Festival, it’s armband night on the Midway. Ride all the rides you want from 5:00 until 9:00 with a $15 dollar armband. The Midway is open from 5:00 until 11:00.

And the Soybean General Store will open at 5:00, featuring the illustrated history of Martin by Rachel Melton.

Concerts coming up this week include Grammy-winning rock band Switchfoot Thursday night, .38 Special and Foreigner Friday night, and Gretchen Wilson and Big and Rich Saturday night.

Tickets are available online at tnsoybeanfestival.org.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...