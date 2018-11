The Skyhawks had competed strongly with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, and within the last two minutes scored a touchdown and a subsequent two point follow-up. This last second lead would have earned victory for U.T. Martin at a score of 14 to 13, but a last minute touchdown from the Gamecocks ended the game with a score of 14 to 21.

The Skyhawks will face off against Tennessee Tech on November 10th.

