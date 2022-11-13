Jacob Cross Named Principal of the Year for District 8

Union City High School principal Jacob Cross was recently honored during the TSSAA Regional meeting in Jackson.

Cross was presented an A.F. Bridges Award as “Principal of the Year” for West Tennessee’s Athletic District 8.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Cross was very deserving of the recognition.(AUDIO)

Cross has two children in the Union City School System, with his wife Emily teaching in the Middle School.

A photo of Jacob Cross accepting his A.F. Bridges Award has been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.