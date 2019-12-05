The Trenton Peabody Golden Tide are on their way back to Cookeville for the second straight season.

Head coach Shane Jacobs said he’s grateful for the win over Riverside in the semifinals.

Coach Jacobs said that great preparation from players and coaches led to the win Friday.

Coach Jacobs said his team will enjoy the experiences this week will bring, and gave his well wishes to Lake County.

Peabody will kick off with Meigs (Megs) County Saturday morning at 11:00 for the TSSAA Class-AA State Football Championship.