Funeral services for James Edward (Jim) Shelton, Jr., age 64, of Greenfield, will be Friday, August 6, 2021, at 1:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 5:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.

Mr. Shelton was the owner of Shelton’s Restaurant and Wimpy’s Corner in Greenfield.