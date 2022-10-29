James Phillip White Memorial Scholarship established at UT Martin

The family of James Phillip White is establishing a memorial scholarship for UT Martin’s Department of Nursing.

White, a retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel from Fulton, passed away April 7, 2021, at age 83.

He attended Fulton City High School and Murray State University before joining the Air Force to become a pilot. He rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel, piloting the Air Force’s largest plane, the C-5 Galaxy. While in the service, he continued his education by earning an MBA from Central Michigan University. After serving in the miliary for 22 years, White and his wife, Dottie, retired to his family farm outside of Fulton.

White left an endowment to the university to support those passionate about seeking a profession in the nursing field. It was his wish to provide financial assistance to a member of the community dedicated to helping others through nursing.

The $1,000-per-semester scholarship is offered to nursing majors who are in their junior or senior year at UT Martin and have at least a 3.2 GPA. Candidates must be from Graves, Fulton or Hickman Counties in Kentucky, or Obion or Weakley Counties in Tennessee. Students can apply at utm.edu/aviator.

For more information on donating to this scholarship, contact Ben Jones, UT Martin Office of

Development, at [email protected]