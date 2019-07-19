A contractor plans to close James-Sanders Blvd on the north leg of the U.S. 60 Intersection in Paducah starting Monday as part of ongoing construction of the Double Crossover Diamond Interchange along US 60.

The contractor will be constructing a concrete traffic island at the intersection.

James-Sanders Boulevard is expected to remain closed to all traffic at this site for approximately one week.

This closure of the north leg of James-Sanders Blvd is near Michelson’s Jewelers, the Verizon Store, Starbuck’s, Jimmy John’s, and Five Guys.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the work area.

Jim Smith Contracting, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, is the prime contractor on the $9.1 million dollar highway improvement project.

Work on the Double Crossover Diamond interchange and other improvements are expected to be completed by November.