Jamie Doster named new Greenfield Principal

Jamie Doster is the new principal at Greenfield School, replacing Jeff Cupples who will be the new Weakley County Director of Schools.

Including her time as a student, Mrs. Doster has been associated with Greenfield School for over 30 years.

Mr. Cupples tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Mrs. Doster says she’s excited about her new role at Greenfield.

(AUDIO)

The principal position opened after Mr. Cupples was appointed to be the new Director of Schools following the retirement of Randy Frazier.