The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has reported January to be one for the record books.

Due to unusually mild conditions, administration officials said the month was the fifth warmest on record.

Also, due to the amount of precipitation, January was ranked in the wettest third of the 126-year climate history.

During the month, the average January temperature across the contiguous United States was just above 35-degrees, with the precipitation amount at 2.7-inches.

Due to the unusual start of the year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported a major decrease in the amount of ice coverage for the Great Lakes.

Lake Erie, which is normally about 50 percent ice-covered by January 31st, was only .4-percent frozen.