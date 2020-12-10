One of the men convicted in the abduction and murder of Holly Bobo is facing a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

46-year-old Jason Autry, of Holladay, was indicted in Jackson federal court Thursday following his arrest earlier this month when a Benton County Sheriff’s deputy found Autry was in possession of a hunting rifle.

In September, Autry pleaded guilty to charges related to the 2011 kidnapping, rape, and murder of UT Martin nursing student Holly Bobo in Decatur County. He was sentenced to eight years, but was released on time served.

If Autry is convicted on the firearm charge, he faces up to ten years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine. If the federal court finds Autry qualifies as an armed career criminal under federal law, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years up to life imprisonment.