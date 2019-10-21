Just one more win by the UT-Martin football team, and coach Jason Simpson will break an all-time record mark for the program.

The Skyhawks 27-18 home win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday gave coach Simpson his 85th career victory, tying him with legendary Hall of Fame coach Bob Carroll.

The win also moved the Skyhawks to (4-0) in Ohio Valley Conference play, (5-2) overall.

UT-Martin’s defense limited Eastern Illinois to just 69 rushing yards, while intercepting three passes.

Skyhawks quarterback John Bachus the Third completed 8-of-20 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns, with running back Peyton Logan had 20 carries for 109 yards.

This week, the Skyhawks will be on the road to Cape Girardeau to take on Southeast Missouri State with a 1:00 kickoff.