Javontae Moffatt Block Party in Union City Rescheduled to Sunday

A block party in Union City, hosted by former Union City High School and current Cleveland Browns football player Javontae Moffatt, has been rescheduled to Sunday.

The event at Nash Street Park was originally scheduled for Saturday from 3:00 until 8:00, but will now take place starting at 2:00 on Sunday afternoon.

The change in schedule was due to the possibility of rain on Saturday.

The event will include a 3-point shooting contest, football toss and other events, along with a raffle for a Javontae Moffatt Cleveland Browns jersey.

The City of Union City will be making a presentation to Moffatt at 4:30 on Sunday.