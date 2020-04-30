The University of Tennessee Extension has named Jay Yeargin of Yeargin Farms in Weakley County as the Tennessee Farmer of the Year.

Yeargin was nominated by Weakley County Extension Director Jeff Lannom and will now go on to compete in October for Southeastern Farmer of the Year at the Sunbelt Expo in Moultrie, Georgia.

Yeargin tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Yeargin and his wife Alice Ann run the farming operation, which consists of 2,700 acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat, as well as a 60-head beef cattle operation.

Yeargin is expected to be introduced as the 2020 Tennessee Farmer of the Year in August at the Tennessee Farm Bureau President’s Conference in Franklin, and at the UT Institute of Agriculture Ag Day celebration in Knoxville in October as well as other ag events throughout the summer.