The summer “Music in the Park” series continues Thursday night in downtown Martin with “Jazz Night” featuring the Oxford Street Band from Martin.

The free concert starts at 7:00 with the food trucks downtown opening at 4:00.

Bring your blankets or lawn chairs to Festival Park in downtown Martin and enjoy the jazzy sounds of the Oxford Street Band.

Next week is the final concert of the summer and features the Martin Community Band and the David Johnson Chorus with “A Star-Bangled Celebration.”