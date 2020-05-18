JCPenney has announced plans to close 242 of their stores, representing 29-percent of their brick-and-mortar business.

The company filed a business plan in bankruptcy court, which called for a much slimmer department store chain in the future.

The company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week, and now say they hope to bank on e-commerce growth to help make up the shortfall in open stores.

JCPenney has not reported an annual profit since 2010, and has seen its revenue fall 80-percent in the period.

Current plans call for the closing of 194 locations this year, and 50 closings in 2021.

Locally, JCPenney has stores in Dyersburg, Jackson and two in Memphis, along with one in Paducah and Murray.