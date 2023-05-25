Jeff Davis Memorial Car Show at Discovery Park of America

Discovery Park of America will be the setting for classic cars, trucks and motorcycles on Saturday.

The first ever Jeff Davis Memorial Car Show will take place in Union City.

Car entries will be $40, with registration from 8:00 until 11:00.

Trophies will be presented at 4:00.

As part of the Car Show, a corn hole tournament will begin at 11:00, with Discovery Park offering $10 admission to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

All proceeds from the Car Show will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.