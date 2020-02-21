Former Tennessee Titans football coach Jeff Fisher has been announced as an inductee for the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Fisher was an NFL head coach for 22 seasons overall, mostly with the Houston Oilers and Tennessee Titans.

He became the Tennessee Titans head coach during the end of the 1994 season, when they relocated to Memphis, then on to Nashville.

Under Fisher, the Titans played in the AFC Championship in the 1999-2000 season, where they won against the Buffalo Bills with the famous Music City Miracle play.

Fisher’s Titans made six playoff appearances, three Division titles, two AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl.

Overall, he had a 142-120 record in 16 seasons with the team.

Fisher now joins former Tennessee high school, University of Kenty and NBA star Tony Delk, along with Bettye Giles of UT-Martin.