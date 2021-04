Funeral services for Jerry Strong Connell, age 82, of Gleason, will be Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 3:30 at Gleason First United Methodist Church.

Burial will be in the Hopewell Cemetery in Gleason.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 1:00 until service time at the church.

Mr. Connell was the longtime Fire Chief for the City of Gleason and a former alderman on the Gleason City Board.

Williams Funeral Home of Gleason in charge of arrangements.