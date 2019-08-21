WWE and Professional Wrestling Hall of Famer, Jerry “The King” Lawler, will make an appearance at the Obion County Fair tonight.

The multi-time world, and United States wrestling champion, will headline a card of matches at the Grandstand.

Just one night after appearing in front of over 20,000 fans at RAW in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Lawler spoke with Thunderbolt News about coming back Union City.

Lawler said he would be meeting with fans for autographs and photos following his match, with wrestling to start at 7:00.