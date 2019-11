Congratulations to Carmen Henderson, of Fulton, on winning a pink Jiffy Steamer.

Residents in the Ken-Tenn area submitted their names at numerous sponsoring locations, as part of October’s “Breast Cancer Awareness” promotion.

Ms. Henderson’s name was selected from the box at the Citizens Bank in Fulton.

Presenting the travel steamer to Ms. Henderson is 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK Office Manager Davita Stephenson.