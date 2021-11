Congratulations to Carolyn Harrison, of Hickman, for winning a pink travel steamer donated by Jiffy Steamer, of Union City.

The steamers were donated as part of “Breast Cancer Awareness Month” campaign by Thunderbolt Broadcasting.

Ms. Harrison’s name was drawn from the box on entries received at Sullivan Dentistry.

Presenting the travel steamer is Thunderbolt Broadcasting Marketing Office Manager Davita Stephenson.