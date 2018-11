Courtney Dugger, of Troy, and Mary Jones, of Union City, were presented pink Jiffy Steamers, after their names were selected from participating businesses.

Ms. Dugger submitted her named at Sullivan Dentistry, while Ms. Jones submitted her name at Union City Carpet.

The pink steamers were donated by Jiffy Steamers, 0f Union City, and are part of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

