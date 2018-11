Congratulations to Jana Brewer of Troy, and Brenda Campbell of Martin, for winning pink Jiffy Steamers in observance of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Ms. Brewer registered for the drawing at Star Physical Therapy, while Ms. Campbell registered at Stooksberry Family Dental.

The steamers are donated by Jiffy Steamers in Union City.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...