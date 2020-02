Funeral servies for James “Jimmy” Harold Parham, age 58, of Dresden, will be Sunday at 2:00 at Lebanon Church of Christ near Dresden.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 4:00 until 7:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden and Sunday from 1:00 until service time at the church.

Bowlin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.