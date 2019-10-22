Sixteen boys and girl’s middle school basketball teams will take part in this week’s “Jimmy Whitby Tip-Off Classic” in Troy.

Teams from Tennessee, Kentucky and Arkansas will begin the three days of play on Thursday at Obion County Central.

Coach Shane Upchurch, at Black Oak Elementary, spoke with Thunderbolt News about the season opening tournament.

Basketball games will begin Thursday in girl’s play with Black Oak facing Hickman County, and Lake Road facing Riverside, at 6:00.

On the boy’s side, Black Oak will play Community Christian Academy, and Lake Road will play Hickman County, at 7:30.

All games will take place at Obion County Central, with each player receiving a “Jimmy Whitby Tip-Off Classic” t-shirt.

Two players from each team will also be selected to the “All-Tournament” team.