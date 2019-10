The second night of the “Jimmy Whitby Tip-Off Classic” basketball tournament will be held tonight.

In middle school girl’s and boy’s games at Obion County Central, Hillcrest will play Dyer and Union City will play Fulton County.

The girl’s games will begin at 6:00, with the boy’s side starting at 7:30.

Semi-finals for both the girl’s and boy’s will take place at 1:30 and 3:00 on Saturday, with the girl’s championship at 6:00 and boy’s at 7:30.