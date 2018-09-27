The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has reported lower unemployment rates in 86 of 95 counties for August.

Williamson County had the lowest jobless rate in the state for the month at 2.8-percent, while Lauderdale County recorded the highest rate at 6.7-percent.

Three local counties are listed in the Top-10 for the highest unemployment for the month, which includes Obion County with the fifth highest at 5.7-percent.

Carroll County was listed with the seventh highest jobless rate at 5.5-percent, with Lake County the ninth highest rate at 5.4-percent.

The report added that Weakley County’s 5-percent unemployment rate was the largest drop for the month at 2.6-percent.

Tennessee’s jobless rate as a whole for the month was reported at 3.6-percent, with the national average at 3.9-percent.

