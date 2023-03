Memorial services for Joe Lofaro, age 59, of Martin, will be Friday, March 17, 2023, at 1:00 at Central Baptist Church in Martin.

Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery.

The Lofaro family asks that donations be made, in memory of Joe, directly to Erdheim-Chester Disease Global Alliance (ECDGA) at erdheim-chester.org to help fund research, bring awareness, and help other families financially.