Joe Wayne Farmer, 76, Dresden

Funeral services for Joe Wayne Farmer, age 76, of Dresden, will be Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 2:00 at Adams Chapel Baptist Church.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, March 13, 2023, from 4:00 until 7:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden and Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from noon until service time at the church.

Mr. Farmer was a pharmacist and a former commissioner on the Weakley County Commission.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden is in charge of arrangements.

