John Luthi retirement celebration set for June 22 in Champion’s Club

UT Martin fans are encouraged to stop by and thank John Luthi for his 25 years of service as head rodeo coach on Wednesday, June 22 at the Champion’s Club on the third floor of the Hardy Graham Stadium pressbox.

The come-and-go retirement celebration event is from 4:00 until 6:00 and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

Luthi announced earlier this year his intent to retire after 41 years of a collegiate head rodeo coach. He arrived as the Skyhawk head coach in 1997 following 16 seasons at Fort Scott Community College.

The Gridley, Kansas native oversaw a dominant run for UT Martin rodeo as the 2014 men’s squad won the national team championship, becoming the first college located east of the Mississippi River to accomplish that feat.

One year earlier, Luthi earned a special recognition when he was named National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Coach of the Year. He guided the Skyhawk men’s and women’s teams to 19 combined Ozark Region championships and also coached Jeff Askey, the 2010 national bull riding champion.

Luthi is set to retire following the 2022 College National Finals Rodeo, which runs through Saturday, June 18. He has led UT Martin to eight national top-10 finishes at that championship event since 2005.