Funeral services for John Robert (Bobby) Mitchell, age 91, of Dresden, will be Friday, September 3, 2021, at 1:00 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Burial will be in the Hornbeak Cemetery in Greenfield.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 5:00 until 7:00.

Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield in charge of arrangements.