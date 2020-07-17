Tennessee State Senator John Stevens is seeking a third term of serving the residents of District 24.

The Huntingdon Republican told Thunderbolt News that he has worked hard the past eight years for both the district and state.

Stevens said he has continued goals of increasing broadband in rural areas and promoting a bill to protect the rights of crime victims.

Senator Stevens said he also wants to see fair tax issues for farmers.

The 24th Senate District covers Obion, Weakley, Henry, Benton, Carroll and Gibson.