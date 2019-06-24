The City of South Fulton now has a full-time City Manager with the hiring of Johnny Bacon.

By a unanimous vote, Commissioners agreed to place Bacon in the full-time position, following his stint as an interim manager since mid-March.

Mayor David Lamb told Thunderbolt News that he was excited at the hiring for the office.

Bacon is a graduate of Fulton County High School and Murray State University, and is a former Union City City Council member.

Mayor Lamb said Bacon’s office work, and community relations abilities during his time as the interim-manager, made him the right fit to serve the city going forward.