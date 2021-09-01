Johnny Cash exhibit opens at J. Houston Gordon Museum on UT Martin campus

A Johnny Cash exhibit is open in the J. Houston Gordon Museum, located in the UT Martin Paul Meek Library.

The exhibit, “1968: A Folsom Redemption,” includes photos and firsthand accounts highlighting the singer’s golden era from January 1968, when Cash released his acclaimed album “At Folsom Prison,” to a March 1, 1969, concert in Anaheim, California, before the launch of his network television show.

The artifacts were compiled by photographer Dan Poush and writer Gene Beley, who attended the concerts and met Cash and his family before the concerts began.

Beley will give a public lecture about his accounts of the concerts and the work that went into developing the exhibit Thursday, September 30 at 7:00 in the library’s Special Collections Reading Room.

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held Thursday, September 9 at 7:00 in the Special Collections Reading Room. The reception will feature a performance by the university’s House Band.

The museum is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with no admission fee. Visitors are required to wear cloth face coverings inside the library.

Parking for the reception will be in the Paul Meek Library parking lot on Wayne Fisher Drive off Mt. Pelia Road.

Parking permits are available online at utm.edu/departments/publicsafety by selecting the “Online Visitor Parking Permit” link.

The exhibit is scheduled to run through October 15.

Meanwhile, there will be an unrelated performance of “The Man in Black: Tribute to Johnny Cash” on Friday, September 10 at 8 p.m. at the WK&T Amphitheater in downtown Martin during the annual Tennessee Soybean Festival.