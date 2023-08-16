Johnny McTurner Named New City Manager for Union City

Union City Council members have unanimously approved Johnny McTurner as the new City Manager.

During their Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, board members selected the current Troy City Manager to succeed the retiring Kathy Dillon.

McTurner is a Union City resident, who has 12 years of experience after stints in Hickman and Troy.

He will begin training with Ms. Dillon in 30 days, and will officially take over the position on January 1st.

McTurner’s appointment comes following an interview process with other candidates, and his interview by the Council members.

