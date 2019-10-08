The Dresden Lions improved to (2-5) on Friday after a 14-12 win over South Fulton, dropping the Red Devils to (3-3) on the season.

Red Devils head Coach Eric Knott says his team should’ve won the game, but ultimately mistakes and coaching errors cost South Fulton the game.

Lions Coach Wes Johnson says special teams led Dresden to the win, and also spoke on freshman Diangelo Lambert and his contributions at long snapper.

Coach Knott took a moment to commend Dresden and named some Lions that he saw play well.

Coach Johnson went on to give thanks to the Dresden community and the Lion faithful for sticking with him through his first season coaching the Lions.

Week 8 of the high school football season will see South Fulton host Lake County, as Dresden will host the McKenzie Rebels. Both kickoffs are set for 7:00 Friday night.