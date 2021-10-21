Johnson named to TDOE subcommittee on funding strategy

Sharon 2nd Grade teacher and Northwest Region Teacher of the Year Danielle Johnson has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Department of Education’s Teacher Advisory Subcommittee.

The Teacher Advisory Subcommittee is one of seven school and district-focused subcommittees formed this week to hear from teachers, principals, school system personnel and leadership, rural and small districts, suburban/municipals/fast-growing communities, and urban districts.

Earlier this month, Governor Bill Lee called for a full review of the state’s funding formula for public education to “focus on a student investment strategy that emphasizes all students rather than systems, empowers parents to engage in their child’s education and outcomes, ensures all students are prepared for postsecondary success, and reflects Tennesseans’ values.”

In total, 18 subcommittees will convene twice per month to hold conversations on how to create a student-focused investment strategy from the lens of their subcommittee’s respective stakeholder group.

The Basic Education Program (BEP) is the current funding formula through which state education dollars are generated and distributed to Tennessee schools.

“The BEP has long been problematic for Weakley County as it is based on student enrollment and an equalization formula driven by property values and sales tax,” noted Weakley County Schools Director Randy Frazier. “That formula presents numerous challenges for rural communities. Having a teacher of Danielle’s caliber at the table will be a great opportunity for those challenges to be voiced.”

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)