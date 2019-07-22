A longtime basketball coach in West Tennessee has announced his plans to step back onto the court.

Brett Johnson, who has more wins than any coach in Lake County basketball history, spoke with Thunderbolt News about his return this season.

Johnson said his break away from the coaching ranks rejuvenated his desire to work with student athletes again.

Johnson is the Attendance Supervisor and Director of Safe Schools at Lake County, and has over 400 combined wins with both the Falcons and Lady Falcons basketball programs.

During his previous coaching stint, Johnson’s Lady Falcons achieved the Associated Press No.1 ranking in Class-A basketball in four different seasons, with the Lady Falcons appearing in three State Tournaments.

The boys basketball team also made a State Tournament under Johnson in 1999.

Johnson will be joined on the bench this season with his wife, Michelle, who will serve as assistant coach.