Joint drug investigation leads to arrest in McKenzie

A Carroll County man is facing drug charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department.

TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister says 34-year-old Adrian Nesbitt, of McKenzie, is charged with Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue.

Nesbitt was booked into the Carroll County Jail on a $4,500 bond.