A joint investigation by the TBI and 29th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment and arrest of two men on drug-related charges in Dyer County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says based on an investigation into suspected drug activity in Dyer County, 36-year-old Jonathan Taylor, of Dyersburg, and 32-year-old Edward Brooks, of Memphis, were indicted last Monday by the Dyer County Grand Jury.

Both men were arrested last Tuesday, with Taylor charged with three counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute and Brooks charged with one count of Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute.

Taylor was released from the Dyer County Jail on a $25,000 bond and Brooks was released on a $15,000 bond.