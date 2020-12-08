Two men are facing drug charges in Gibson County following a joint investigation by the TBI, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, and the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 46-year-old Jason Koonce and 43-year-old Bradley Hughes were arrested Monday at a residence on Roy Crow Road after agents and investigators found meth, marijuana, and other items consistent with the sale of illegal narcotics.

Both men are charged with one count of Sale or Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine) with Koonce facing an additional charge of Sale or Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana).

Both are being held in the Gibson County Jail.