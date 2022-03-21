Joint Effort of Local Area County’s Brings No.1 Ranking by Major Publication

The micropolitan area of Obion, Fulton and Hickman County was recently recognized by a major publication.

The three county area was ranked No.1 as the “Top Mississippi River Metros” by Site Selection Magazine.

Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lyndsay Frilling explained the rankings received for the area.(AUDIO)

Ms. Frilling said the recognition also indicates a strong work force, and the availability of employment in the local area.(AUDIO)

Ms. Frilling said achieving the No.1 ranking creates positive publicity, and the potential for job and business growth.(AUDIO)

Site Selection Magazine is an award winning magazine that delivers expansion planning information to over 48,000 corporate executives, site selection consultants and real estate professionals.