The Weakley County HEED and Finance, Ways, and Means Committees approved a multi-million dollar energy project during a joint meeting Friday morning.

The Weakley County Energy Project will be engineered by the PATH Company from Memphis, with a focus on LED lighting, controls and retro commissioning, and water management tools for six building county buildings including the Courthouse, Library, Detention Center, Health Department, and the Election Commission/Ag Extension Office.

Weakley County Government Communications Director Erica Moore says the largest majority and cost of the work will be on the courthouse building.

PATH Company Vice President of Business Development William Franklin told the committee the energy project was guaranteed to save the county $63,000 dollars a year.

The bulk of the project is focused on the Weakley County Courthouse renovation and HVAC problems, with PATH Company Co-Founder and Principal Russ Phillips discussing the facility’s issues.

The cost of the courthouse project is a little over $3.3 million dollars.

The project resolution now goes before the full Weakley County Commission tonight at 5:30.