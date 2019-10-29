Joint funeral services will be held Saturday for the victims of Monday morning’s residential fire in South Fulton.

Services for 61 year old Tina Henderson, of South Fulton, and four year old Riley Taylor, of Latham, will take place at 11:00 at the Water Valley Pentecostal Tabernacle.

Burial will follow in the Pinegar cemetery.

Ms. Henderson was a cosmetologist and owner of Bella Amici in South Fulton, and was the great-grandmother of Riley.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Henderson/Taylor Memorial Fund, in care of Hornbeak Funeral Home, to assist with the families funeral expenses.