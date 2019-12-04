Former Union City High School graduate, and current Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, was part of an annual event to feed the homeless for Thanksgiving.

On November 26th, Robinson participated in “Mission:Possible – Turkey Fry and Concert”, which is sponsored by country music star Tracy Lawrence.

The 14th annual event benefits the Nashville Rescue Mission in their work in homeless communities in the city.

To help those in need of a Thanksgiving meal, participants volunteered to fry 500 turkeys, which fed approximately 6,000 people in the Metro Nashville area, and across Middle Tennessee.