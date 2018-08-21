Only a week into her first season with the Murray State Racers soccer team, freshman Abby Jones earned OVC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Voting was conducted by the OVC member sports information directors.

With the Racers opening their first season under new head coach Matt Lodge, Jones helped the team to a pair of home wins against Western Kentucky and Northern Kentucky at Cutchin Field in Murray.

Jones, from Powell, Ohio, recorded the game-winning goal in the Racers’ season-opening victory over WKU 1-0 while assisting on both the Racers’ goals in its win over NKU 2-1 in overtime. She shares the honor with Jacksonville State’s Claire Petersen.

The Racers return to action Friday afternoon as they face off against IUPUI at 3:00 at Cutchin Field, before traveling to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss Sunday night at 6:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...